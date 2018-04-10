Sports
HuffPost Editor Slams Winner Of Masters As ‘Bigot’ For 2014 Comment
Within minutes of his big win at the Masters this weekend, Patrick Reed became the subject of online outrage over a regrettable hot mic incident back in 2014 for which he has publicly apologized.
In a moment highlighted by Twitchy, Huffington Post senior editor Paige Lavenderposted then quickly deleted a tweet congratulating Reed on his $1.98 million win on Sunday. The reason her congratulations couldn’t stand: Reed is a “terrible” “bigot”:
I deleted this because I didn't realize how terrible/what a bigot this guy was. Booooo. pic.twitter.com/2x5JVwy1Se
— Paige Lavender (@paigelav) April 8, 2018
Well, apparently not always nice: https://t.co/EtHEWogCsw
Blah. https://t.co/RAYFPVRBWg
— Paige Lavender (@paigelav) April 8, 2018
So what is Lavender virtue-signaling about? Reed once muttered a gay slur upon missing a putt during the WGC-HSBC championship in China that was caught by the Golf Channel’s live broadcast.
“Don’t f*****g three-putt you f*****g faggot,” Reed said to himself, a comment that was immediately rebuked by Golf Channel announcer Frank Nobilo, who described it as something that “could be interpreted as being homophobic.” – READ MORE
