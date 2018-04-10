True Pundit

Sports

HuffPost Editor Slams Winner Of Masters As ‘Bigot’ For 2014 Comment

Posted on by
Share:

Within minutes of his big win at the Masters this weekend, Patrick Reed became the subject of online outrage over a regrettable hot mic incident back in 2014 for which he has publicly apologized.

In a moment highlighted by Twitchy, Huffington Post senior editor Paige Lavenderposted then quickly deleted a tweet congratulating Reed on his $1.98 million win on Sunday. The reason her congratulations couldn’t stand: Reed is a “terrible” “bigot”:

So what is Lavender virtue-signaling about? Reed once muttered a gay slur upon missing a putt during the WGC-HSBC championship in China that was caught by the Golf Channel’s live broadcast.

“Don’t f*****g three-putt you f*****g faggot,” Reed said to himself, a comment that was immediately rebuked by Golf Channel announcer Frank Nobilo, who described it as something that “could be interpreted as being homophobic.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

HuffPost Editor Slams Winner Of Masters As 'Bigot' For 2014 Comment
HuffPost Editor Slams Winner Of Masters As 'Bigot' For 2014 Comment

Within minutes of his big win at the Masters this weekend, Patrick Reed became the subject of online outrage over a regrettable hot mic incident back in 2014 for which he has publicly apologized.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: