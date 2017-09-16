True Pundit

Science

HuffPost Accidentally Admits Genes Determine Gender

A new study of the skeletal remains of a powerful Viking warrior reveals that he was actually a she.

The leader, long assumed to be a man, was in fact a woman misidentified because 19th century archaeologists did not consider the possibility of women holding high-ranking positions in Viking culture.

And now one of the websites that promotes the idea that gender isn’t determined by genes, HuffPost, has accidentally admitted that genes do indeed dictate gender. – READ MORE

  OrumusST

    There is more to this. Like the fact there was no evidence of wounds or healing on the bones ,for a “warrior” of over 30 that is nearly impossible. Secondly they judge her to be a warrior because of what she was buried with. The dead don’t bury themselves, so while items buried with someone can be a clue it is far from hard evidence. Thirdly the site and remains were moved and shuffled around for a long time before the DNA testing happened. Mistakes happen. There is no proof that the remains they tested was actually the original remains from the burial site. And there is a lot more to this. I suggest looking up the original paper on this to find out the facts. TL;DR We don’t know if she was a warrior or even if the remains tested were the originals.

