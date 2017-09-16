HuffPost Accidentally Admits Genes Determine Gender

A new study of the skeletal remains of a powerful Viking warrior reveals that he was actually a she.

The leader, long assumed to be a man, was in fact a woman misidentified because 19th century archaeologists did not consider the possibility of women holding high-ranking positions in Viking culture.

And now one of the websites that promotes the idea that gender isn’t determined by genes, HuffPost, has accidentally admitted that genes do indeed dictate gender. – READ MORE