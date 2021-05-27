HuffPo’s White House correspondent: Capitol riot was ‘1000 percent worse’ than 9/11

The worst, most damnable take to-date with regard to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot now belongs to Huffington Post senior White House correspondent S.V. Dáte.

In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, Dáte claimed that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States — which were carried out by foreign Islamic extremists, killed nearly 3,000 Americans, injured 25,000 more, shut the stock market down for a week, and set off decades-long wars in the Middle East — were nothing in comparison to the extremism of the Jan. 6 riot that took place at the Capitol.

The liberal reporter was responding to a tweet thread by conservative commentator Byron York on Tuesday when he launched into an argument that eventually resulted in him shockingly claiming that the Capitol riot was “1000 percent worse” than 9/11.

After York pilloried fellow commentator George Will’s desire to “see January 6th burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11 because it was that scale of a shock to the system,” Dáte jumped in to defend Will.

“Trump Apology Corps in full apology mode,” he charged before arguing that “the 9/11 terrorists and Osama bin Laden never threatened the heart of the American experiment” but “the 1/6 terrorists and Donald Trump absolutely did exactly that.”- READ MORE

