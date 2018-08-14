HUFFPO REPORTER URGES MEDIA NOT TO COVER ANTIFA VIOLENCE

Vox published an article about the planned Unite the Right rallies this past weekend that indicted antifa for engaging in violence while claiming to be against fascism.

“This weekend in Charlottesville and DC, though, it wasn’t neo-Nazis and white supremacists the antifa attacked,” the author explained. “It was police who were there to help keep the peace among all the demonstrators and journalists who were there to cover the events.”

This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy https://t.co/lXZ3VkEfVv pic.twitter.com/kQ29c6kQ3R — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 13, 2018

Christopher Mathias, a HuffPo reporter who claims to cover “hate and extremism,” decried the article on Twitter. – READ MORE