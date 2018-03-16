True Pundit

Huffington Post Op-Ed Editor Brags About Using Racial, Gender Quotas In Submissions: ‘Less Than 50% White Authors (Check!)’

On Wednesday, Chloe Angyal, deputy opinion editor of The Huffington Post, triumphantly tweeted out the demographics of those they had published. Here’s the breakdown:

This is intersectional politics in action. At no point does Angyal brag about the quality of the op-eds — it’s only the identities of those who write them that matters. Beyond that, there are certain disfavored people who will not be published regardless of the quality of their work: white people were at a serious disadvantage. If Angyal ran the publishing department at Harper Collins, she’d apparently be sure to dump the reprints of virtually every major Western author in history in favor of a series of Laverne Cox memoirs. For diversity, naturally. – READ MORE

