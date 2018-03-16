Politics
Huffington Post Op-Ed Editor Brags About Using Racial, Gender Quotas In Submissions: ‘Less Than 50% White Authors (Check!)’
On Wednesday, Chloe Angyal, deputy opinion editor of The Huffington Post, triumphantly tweeted out the demographics of those they had published. Here’s the breakdown:
Month two of @HuffPost Opinion is almost done. This month we published: 63% women, inc. trans women; 53% writers of colour.
— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018
Our goals for this month were: less than 50% white authors (check!), Asian representation that matches or exceeds the US population (check!), more trans and non-binary authors (check, but I want to do better).
— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018
We also wanted to raise Latinx representation to match or exceed the US population. We didn't achieve that goal, but we're moving firmly in the right direction.
— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018
I check our numbers at the end of every week, because it's easy to lose track or imagine you're doing better than you really are, and the numbers don't lie.
— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018
And if you have an oped to pitch, here's how you can do that. We pay, we edit with care and we are anti-Oxford comma https://t.co/aoZsavdSy6
— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018
This is intersectional politics in action. At no point does Angyal brag about the quality of the op-eds — it’s only the identities of those who write them that matters. Beyond that, there are certain disfavored people who will not be published regardless of the quality of their work: white people were at a serious disadvantage. If Angyal ran the publishing department at Harper Collins, she’d apparently be sure to dump the reprints of virtually every major Western author in history in favor of a series of Laverne Cox memoirs. For diversity, naturally. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Wednesday, Chloe Angyal, deputy opinion editor of The Huffington Post, triumphantly tweeted out the demographics of those they had published. Here’s the breakdown: