Huffington Post Op-Ed Editor Brags About Using Racial, Gender Quotas In Submissions: ‘Less Than 50% White Authors (Check!)’

On Wednesday, Chloe Angyal, deputy opinion editor of The Huffington Post, triumphantly tweeted out the demographics of those they had published. Here’s the breakdown:

Month two of @HuffPost Opinion is almost done. This month we published: 63% women, inc. trans women; 53% writers of colour. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

Our goals for this month were: less than 50% white authors (check!), Asian representation that matches or exceeds the US population (check!), more trans and non-binary authors (check, but I want to do better). — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

We also wanted to raise Latinx representation to match or exceed the US population. We didn't achieve that goal, but we're moving firmly in the right direction. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

I check our numbers at the end of every week, because it's easy to lose track or imagine you're doing better than you really are, and the numbers don't lie. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

And if you have an oped to pitch, here's how you can do that. We pay, we edit with care and we are anti-Oxford comma https://t.co/aoZsavdSy6 — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

This is intersectional politics in action. At no point does Angyal brag about the quality of the op-eds — it’s only the identities of those who write them that matters. Beyond that, there are certain disfavored people who will not be published regardless of the quality of their work: white people were at a serious disadvantage. If Angyal ran the publishing department at Harper Collins, she’d apparently be sure to dump the reprints of virtually every major Western author in history in favor of a series of Laverne Cox memoirs. For diversity, naturally. – READ MORE

