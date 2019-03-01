HUD Official Lynne Patton: Trump ‘Sees Success,’ Not Color Or Race (VIDEO)

Fighting back against accusations from President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who testified before Congress on Wednesday to having witnessed the president make racist comments in private, HUD official Lynne Patton said that “the president judges people only by their skills and nothing else.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” this Thursday, Patton said that President Trump “does not see color, race, creed, religion.”

“What he sees is success and failure, and whether that manifests itself as a person, a place, a property, a restaurant, a TV show, a policy, a country, a community — he makes no differentiation,” Patton told hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, according to HuffPost. “That’s what makes people uncomfortable is that he doesn’t care what people think and he’s going to tell it like it is.”

Lynne Patton previously worked as an event planner for the Trump family before being installed as the Department of Urban Development’s New York/New Jersey regional administrator. Her appearance at Cohen’s testimony on Wednesday had people on social media suggesting the Trump administration wanted to use her as a prop to rebut his claims of racism.

Lynne Patton says that "the president does not see color," as if that means he's *not* racist. pic.twitter.com/a6t5IZt8cZ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 28, 2019

Responding to the backlash of Patton’s presence at Cohen’s hearing, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said Patton told him that, “as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama … there is no way that she would work for an individual who was a racist.” – READ MORE