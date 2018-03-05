Huckabee: Nobody Would Know Better than Hillary that the Russians Are Still Coming (VIDEO)

During a Saturday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee reacted to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeting this week that “the Russians are still coming.”

I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?https://t.co/Z6uaSCgdF6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2018

Huckabee said that nobody would know that the Russians are coming better than Hillary Clinton because she is the one who colluded with them in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

