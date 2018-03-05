True Pundit

Huckabee: Nobody Would Know Better than Hillary that the Russians Are Still Coming (VIDEO)

During a Saturday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee reacted to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeting this week that “the Russians are still coming.”

Huckabee said that nobody would know that the Russians are coming better than Hillary Clinton because she is the one who colluded with them in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

