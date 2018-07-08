Huckabee: Left Trying to Commit ‘Acts of Terror’ Against the Right With Trump Opposition (VIDEO)

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said Saturday that the left’s attacks against the right started with the election of President Trump.

He said that people haven’t accepted the fact that Trump was elected, and they are continuing to attack those who support him.

“They’ve tried to not only delegitimize the election itself but they’ve tried to commit acts of terror. … When you try to change people’s behavior by intimidation, by threats of violence and by actual violence, and by boycotting them and by taking away their liberty, that’s terrorism,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”