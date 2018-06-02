Huckabee Defends Daughter Sarah, Her Ultimate Judge Is God, Not a Comedian

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee came to the defense of his daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, on Friday after she was attacked by controversial comedian Kathy Griffin.

During a news briefing on Thursday, Sanders took a shot at Griffin after a reporter asked a question about a tweet President Donald Trump wrote on the the firing of ABC actress and comedian Roseanne Barr.

“Where was the apology for Kathy Griffin going on a profane rant against the president on ‘The View’ after a photo showed her holding President Trump’s decapitated head?”

“B—-, do not come for me. I did not call you. And for f—s sake, take a cold reading class, maybe you won’t stumble so much,” she wrote.

Griffin also urged TBS comedian Samantha Bee not to apologize after Bee received significant backlash for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” during a monologue on her show, “Full Frontal.”

Please do not be hard on @iamsambee for apologizing. While I was hoping she wouldn’t, I know first hand what it’s like being put through the Trump wood chipper..what she’s going through right now is crazy. All for a bleeped word. Comics held to higher standards than the president https://t.co/4kUkHpP8hl — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Gov. Huckabee made an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Friday and said that Sarah is able to handle these sorts of attacks against her because her identity is grounded in something much deeper.

“I don’t think she enjoys it, but Sarah knows who she is,” Huckabee said. “Her faith, her connection to Christ is something that gives her a sense of grounding and centering. She knows her ultimate judge is not gonna be some hideous comedian. Her ultimate judge is the God who created her, who knows her a whole lot better than Kathy Griffin or Samantha Bee.” – READ MORE

