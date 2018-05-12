Huckabee: Avenatti Slip-Up Implicates FBI in Illegal Anti-Trump Activity

In an opinion piece posted to his website, the former governor of Arkansas and father of White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked an important question about Avenatti’s latest information regarding payments made to President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen: Namely, where did he get the information?

Huckabee also pointed out that Avenatti made a critical mistake by identifying payments made to another lawyer with a similar name.

“I’m not going to delve too deeply into the current media feeding frenzy over alleged payments made by various foreign companies to President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, other than to remind some of the hysterical reporters that Cohen has other clients besides Trump and it is not illegal for private attorneys in America to do business with foreign companies,” Huckabee wrote.

“To me, the most interesting news thus far stems from a dumb mistake made by porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer and CNN’s latest full-time on-air personality, Michael Avenatti,” he continued. “He released a list of companies that allegedly made payments to Cohen, but it turned out two of the payments were to a different Michael Cohen, who apparently did perfectly legitimate work for the companies.”

“But that caused inquiring minds to want to know: how did the New York Times and a porn star’s lawyer obtain copies of a private citizen’s private banking records that were seized by federal agents who are supposedly entrusted with insuring their privacy?”

“This attempt to smear Cohen boomeranged by spurring the Treasury Department’s Inspector General to open an investigation into whether someone in the FBI illegally leaked Cohen’s private data to the media and the attorney,” Huckabee continued. – READ MORE

