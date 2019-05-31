Huawei “Spent All Their Resources Stealing”, Stunning New Exposé Shows

The accusations of Huawei stealing trade secrets from across the world are hitting a fever pitch, thanks to a new Wall Street Journal expose that blows open accusations of theft and stealing of trade secrets. The article includes insights from lawsuits, Huawei’s competitors and former employees. Allegations run the gamut against the company: from its business practices, to the science behind its 5G, all the way down to copying the text it used in its user manuals.

(…)

Huawei writes the whole thing off as one big misunderstanding and says that it complies with laws in global markets: “We respect the integrity of intellectual property rights—for our own business, as well as peer, partner and competitor companies,” the company said.

The US had done little to confront Huawei head-on up until the last couple of months. This allowed the Chinese giant to grow bigger than companies like Cisco and Motorola, while at the same time settling civil litigation along the way without admitting fault.

Robert Read, a former contract engineer from 2002 to 2003 in Huawei’s Sweden office said:

“They spent all their resources stealing technology. You’d steal a motherboard and bring it back and they’d reverse-engineer it.”

Huawei had a research budget of $15.2 billion last year, second only to Google, Amazon and Samsung. – READ MORE