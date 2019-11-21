HS girl swimmer near tears after transgenders get ‘unrestricted’ access to locker room where she changes ‘multiple times, naked’ in front of others

There was some pointed fallout after an Illinois school district last week voted to give transgender students “unrestricted” access to the locker room of their identified gender.

Julia Burca — a swimmer for William Fremd High School in Palatine, which is part of District 211 in the Chicago suburbs — spoke on camera after Thursday’s 5-2 school board vote and gamely held back tears while making her case against the decision.

“I feel uncomfortable that my privacy is being invaded,” Burca told the Daily Herald, adding that because of her sport she needs to change “multiple times, naked, in front of the other students in the locker room.”

She added that she understands the school board “has an obligation to all students” but that she wishes those officials could have done something to accommodate those in situations like hers. – READ MORE