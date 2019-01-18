Hoyer says border walls ‘obviously’ work, rejects Pelosi’s suggestion that barrier is ‘immorality’

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., acknowledged Wednesday on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” that border walls “obviously” work in some areas, and he rejected suggestions that barriers should be removed where they already exist.

The No. 2 House Democrat additionally asserted that the question of whether to fund President Trump’s proposed border wall — a dispute at the center of the unprecedented partial federal government shutdown — is “not an issue of morality.”

“Obviously, they work some places,” Hoyer responded, when asked if he favored removing border walls. “But the president wanted to first build a wall apparently 1,954 miles of — and he changed that very substantially. ”

He added: “A wall is — that protects people is not immoral. I think the issue is whether it works. … And the debate ought to be not on morality or racism, I will — I will say that we’re not pleased with some rhetoric that has come about dealing with those — coming across the border, and we think some of the rhetoric was in fact racist. We think some of that rhetoric was to inflame and was not based upon facts.”

Democratic leaders have previously supported building border walls. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats, including then-Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, supported the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which authorized the construction of some 700 miles of fencing at the border. As of 2015, virtually all of that fencing had been completed, according to government figures. – READ MORE