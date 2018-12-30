Hoyer: I’ll Put Bill on the Floor to End Shutdown on January 3 (VIDEO)

"It is tough to deal with a President who on an hourly basis changes his mind," says Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer about the partial government shutdown. "We want secure borders but the wall is not an option. We've made that very clear." https://t.co/FkRDswv2RT pic.twitter.com/gWZWz6rXZl — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 28, 2018

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated that he will put a bill on the floor to end the government shutdown on January 3. – READ MORE