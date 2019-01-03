 

HOWDY DO FELLOW KIDS! Internet Tees Off On Elizabeth Warren’s Beer-Chugging Video

Talk about a cringe.

On New Year’s Eve, Sen. Elizabeth Warren live streamed on Instagram shortly after announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to ponder a run for president in 2020 (we’re going to go out on a limb here and say she’s 100% in).

One person wrote: “Real beer or 1/1024 alcohol beer?”

Laura L. Wilson wrote: “So far, we have Warren cracking a beer in her kitchen, O’Rourke popping champagne in an igloo, and Gillibrand baking a berry crumble, all on Instagram live. How much of this shameless pandering will we have to endure? Thank goodness for Bernie, can you imagine him doing this?”- READ MORE

