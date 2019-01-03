HOWDY DO FELLOW KIDS! Internet Tees Off On Elizabeth Warren’s Beer-Chugging Video

Talk about a cringe.

On New Year’s Eve, Sen. Elizabeth Warren live streamed on Instagram shortly after announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to ponder a run for president in 2020 (we’re going to go out on a limb here and say she’s 100% in).

Elizabeth Warren: “Hello youths. How do you do? Do you like beer?” pic.twitter.com/uK6mGFmbYs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 2, 2019

Can you handle the CRINGE???

Here's Fake Native American Elizabeth Warren pretending to be 'one of us' by robotically drinking a beer.

My Question for you is: Who's more Robotic .. Hillary Clinton or Warren?

Also, where's the POW WOW CHOW in this video ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Warren2020 pic.twitter.com/PzYFDnUDUp — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 1, 2019

The inauthenticity of Elizabeth Warren’s beer moment is sheer cringe. Dilly dilly! https://t.co/O0VJVYkG1y — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) January 2, 2019

One person wrote: “Real beer or 1/1024 alcohol beer?”

Elizabeth warren drinking a beer on instagram livestream pic.twitter.com/tz2r2Khsla — Griff (@griffind__) January 1, 2019

Elizabeth Warren opening a beer on social media. Wow. She is so cool. That is so hip & original. That squaw has her finger in the pulse of the nation. or tribe. Is is aware or the danger of firewater to her people? I guess beer because Hillary drank all the chardonnay? — Monetarist (@gwlotz) January 1, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is on Instagram live cooking dinner and drinking a beer. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is picking our next president. We just don’t know it yet. pic.twitter.com/Yuv6rzBGx5 — David Catanese (@davecatanese) December 31, 2018

Laura L. Wilson wrote: “So far, we have Warren cracking a beer in her kitchen, O’Rourke popping champagne in an igloo, and Gillibrand baking a berry crumble, all on Instagram live. How much of this shameless pandering will we have to endure? Thank goodness for Bernie, can you imagine him doing this?”- READ MORE