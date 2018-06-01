Howard Stern: Trump Invited Me To ‘Speak At Republican Convention’

Howard Stern revealed Thursday that during the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump asked him to speak at the Republican National Convention.

“It was a very awkward kind of thing, because Donald [Trump] asked me to speak at the Republican convention,” the SiriusXM host shared with David Letterman in “Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs no Introduction,” according to the Hill.

“I was put in a very awkward position of having to say publicly and to him, ‘I’m a Hillary Clinton supporter — always have been,’” he added. “I was honest with Donald. I said, ‘Donald, you know you also supported Hillary.’”

“He would call me from the campaign trail very often and say, ‘Hey, you watching,’” Stern shared. “I was tickled by this, because I really kind of felt deep in my heart that this campaign was really more about selling a book, or selling a brand.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1