Howard Stern Backs Biden, Says Trump And His Supporters Should Drink Bleach And Die

Radio host Howard Stern on Monday offered his endorsement for Joe Biden and suggested that President Trump’s supporters “take disinfectant” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Sirius-XM talk show. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ said sidekick Robin Quivers.

“Yeah,” Stern said. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Stern, a longtime staunch liberal who nearly every day blasts Trump and praises Democrats, also said he’s backing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Biden in the November election. – READ MORE

