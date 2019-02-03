Howard Schultz viewed unfavorably by Dems, GOP and independents

Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO who has floated an independent run at the White House, is viewed unfavorably by Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to a new poll.

A Change Research poll released Friday found Schultz’s favorability sits at just 4 percent across the three groups.

According to the poll, 50 percent of Democratic respondents said they viewed Schultz as “unfavorable,” while 43 percent of Republican and 31 percent of independent respondents said the same.

The poll also found that Schultz’s name was less well-known among respondents, with 56 percent of those polled saying they had never heard of him or did not have an opinion.

According to the poll, 4 percent of respondents who had an opinion on Schultz rated him as favorably, compared with 40 percent who said they viewed him unfavorably. The poll noted that 42 percent of respondents said they viewed President Trump favorably, while 52 percent said the opposite.

The poll also found that in almost all cases, Schultz would take away votes from a Democratic nominee. – READ MORE