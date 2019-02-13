Howard Schultz, asked about racial bias, says he doesn’t ‘see color’

Former Starbucks CEO and possible 2020 presidential candidate Howard Schultz on Tuesday says he doesn’t “see color,” in reference to race.

Schultz, who is mulling running for president as an independent, made the comment during a CNN Town Hall while answering a question on racial bias after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia last year.

“As somebody who grew up in a very diverse background as a young boy, in the projects, I didn’t see color as a young boy and I honestly don’t see color now,” Schultz said.

The former Starbucks CEO said that the company “learned a great deal” from the incident, which reignited a national conversation on racial bias.

