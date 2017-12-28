Howard Dean thinks Trump is running a ‘criminal enterprise out of the White House’

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean said President Trump is “running a criminal enterprise” out of the White House.

But Dean said it is clear that Trump or his staff are “shaking down foreign governments who have moved their events to his hotel in Washington at somebody’s request in order to get favors.”

“I think he’s running a criminal enterprise out of the White House and I think that’s what Bob Mueller’s on the track of,” Dean said.

The emoluments clause prohibits federal officials from taking payments from foreign governments. Earlier this month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from a liberal watchdog organization arguing Trump had violated the clause. – READ MORE

