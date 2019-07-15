How the Epstein fortune may be up for grabs

The criminal prosecution of New York moneyman Jeffrey Epstein on charges of sex trafficking and the lawsuits stemming from it could dwindle his financial empire to nothing, attorneys with knowledge of the case said.

Whether Epstein is a billionaire, as he has been routinely described, is difficult to know. None of the known paper trail establishes a fortune of that magnitude. But by most accounts he has substantial wealth, and the legal assault upon it has begun.

In addition to seeking prison time for Epstein, federal prosecutors have signaled they will aim for the forfeiture of his $60 million New York home. Under federal law, properties such as his $13 million Palm Beach home, his properties in the Virgin Islands, his jets and a $12 million New Mexico ranch may be vulnerable to similar claims.

And finally, lawsuits from the alleged victims — of which there are scores — could run over a billion, experts said. In all, these expenses could overtake his wealth.

“With aggressive lawyering for the victims, Mr. Epstein’s realistic financial exposure for criminal restitution in federal court is likely to exceed $500 million, and the exposure in state court to exceed a billion,” said Paul Cassell, a University of Utah law professor, a former federal judge and a lawyer for one of Epstein’s alleged victims. “It’s easy to foresee 160 victims in this case and possibly more.”

Prosecutors in New York reportedly have said there could be hundreds of victims around the country, and the Miami Herald says it has identified as many as 80 alleged victims. Some already have sued and entered legal settlements with Epstein. In announcing the recent indictment, the Justice Department said Epstein had "a vast network of underage victims."