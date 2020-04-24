How soon can businesses reopen during pandemic? A Texas suburb takes the plunge

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — As several governors prepared to lift pandemic restrictions this week, a conservative Fort Worth suburb went a step further.

Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton became the first in Texas to issue a proclamation allowing churches, retail stores, gyms, salons, massage parlors and restaurants to reopen Friday — with social distancing — ahead of an order by the Texas governor expected next week.

Confusion, frustration and worry followed, encapsulating the debate, uncertainty and hand-wringing playing out across the country.

“Our businesses are panicking. They don’t know what’s going on,” said Karen Hill, mayor of neighboring Southlake.

“You have people coming out saying whose order do we follow?” said Dr. Justin Fairless, a local emergency room doctor who has treated COVID-19 patients and worried about businesses reopening because, “You’ve got people not wearing the masks and following the social distancing guidelines.”

Glen Whitley, the executive officer of surrounding Tarrant County, who has yet to reopen the area, questioned whether the mayor’s order was even legal. The Texas attorney general’s office said it was. Gov. Greg Abbott, an advocate of small government, refused to intervene.

Debate erupted online among residents of the leafy city of nearly 27,000, more than half of whom are 65 or older, pitting neighbor against neighbor: Was it safe to reopen?

It’s a calculus that cities across the country will have to make in coming days as numerous states begin to ease outbreak restrictions, including Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. – READ MORE

