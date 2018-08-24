How Mueller’s Reign of Terror Can Be Stopped

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is an out-of-control, raging bull, set loose in President Donald Trump’s china shop. He’s trampling on the lives and reputations of anyone he chooses from among those who have had any connection with the president. It matters not to Mueller if that connection was short-lived or inconsequential. In his mind, anyone who was ever associated with Trump is the enemy and should be shown no mercy. It seems that no one can stop Mueller, making conservatives wonder if this political inquisition will ever end.

Of course, it never should have started in the first place. By now, we all know the story. The entire Mueller matter is a carefully-planned coup against the government of the United States that none of the conspirators ever thought would be uncovered.

It didn’t start as a coup — but a dirty plan to take down the Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency. When it didn’t work and the anticipated whitewash of the entire matter by President Hillary Clinton never came to fruition, the skulking rats went running, looking for the best way off their sinking ship.

Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel is poisonous, having come from the fruit of the poisonous tree. It was illegal. Everything he has done as Special Prosecutor is illegal. His investigations are all illegal, his warrants, seizures, surveillance, interviews, arrests, imprisonments, convictions, and everything else he has done as Special Prosecutor is illegal.

The rub is that any first-year law student knows about the “The Fruit of the Poisonous Tree.” This begs the obvious question: Why has no one raised this doctrine in opposition to the Special Counsel investigation? It could be used to plunge the sword of justice between the shoulder blades of the raging bull and bring it to its knees. Many lawyers, this writer included, are therefore baffled by the failure to act on the basis of this doctrine.

This would seem to be the “Silver Bullet” conservatives are hoping for. It could finally end this Mueller Madness that’s wreaking so much unnecessary havoc in the lives of so many and interfering with the multitude of constructive projects Trump wants to complete during his presidency.

It’s as though some part of this terrible puzzle is missing — something we don’t know. But what we do know is that there is a powerful antidote available that could end this unmerciful, unfair, and illegal pogrom being carried out against anyone Mueller chooses from within the Trump circle. Most importantly, the Poisonous Tree Doctrine can be used to foil the ongoing coup being currently waged against the United States government. – READ MORE

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh charged on his program Wednesday the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation continues to prove that there is “dual system of justice” in the United States.

“There is clearly now a double standard, a dual system of justice at the highest levels of our Department of Justice,” Limbaugh said. “You can see it in the way the DOJ and the FBI exonerated the Democrat presidential candidate when real crimes were taking place for years and years right under their noses, crimes they perhaps even participated in.”

Limbaugh pointed to the criminal conviction of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea agreement entered into by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The conservative icon contrasted the way in which Trump associates are being handled by the Department of Justice with how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides were

Former FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the DOJ would not be prosecuting Clinton for mishandling of classified information and her failure to turn over work-related emails to the State Department that were subject to multiple congressional subpoenas.

Comey’s decision not to prosecute came despite describing Clinton and her associates as “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” – READ MORE