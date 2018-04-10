How much does Facebook make off you? The amount may surprise you

There is an old adage in technology that if you are not paying for it, you are the product. For Facebook and its massive user base, this rings true, with some eye-opening results, depending upon where you live.

Facebook’s most valuable users are in the U.S. and Canada, generating $26.76 in average revenue per user (ARPU) in the fourth-quarter of 2017, $26.26 of that from advertising. For all of 2017, the average user in the U.S. and Canada generated $84.41 in ARPU. $81.92 of that came from advertising, making the region Facebook’s most valuable on a revenue basis.

As of the fourth quarter, Facebook said it had 184 million monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada, a decline of 1 million monthly active users from the previous quarter. In total, Facebook has over 2 billion monthly active users.

Other regions of the world are not as lucrative for Facebook, due in large part to the developing nature of the online advertising world. But they are still quite valuable for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. In some cases, the growth rate is outpacing that seen in the U.S. and Canada. – READ MORE

