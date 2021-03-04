How Many People Does Cuomo Have to Kill and Sexually Harass Before He’s Finally Banished?

Anyone who thinks that Democratic New York Governor, Mafioso Leader and Emmy-award-winning Andrew Cuomo will face any consequences for killing elderly people in nursing homes or sexually harassing female government workers, please raise your hand.

I’m sure if this was a Zoom meeting, I would see no hands being raised.

Democrats are rarely held accountable for any of their corrupt and vile actions and almost never end up paying for their crimes in prison.

Hillary didn’t, Obama didn’t, John Brennan didn’t. The list goes on and on.

Some people out there might be thinking that the pressure is on… that things are finally happening…that Cuomo might resign or that an investigation or impeachment might get rid of him.

I’m not one of those people. I believe that he will complete his full term as Governor.

The odds that Cuomo will even be shamed adequately are about the same as John Durham coming up with an indictment against James Comey for lying to the FISA court.

I don’t even think the stories about Cuomo will stay in the media space that much longer. The democrats will leak something from Trump’s taxes or find out that Ted Cruz didn’t put a shopping cart back into the corral. – READ MORE

