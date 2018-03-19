How many people complied with a Denver police notice to surrender bump stocks? Not a single one.

Zero.

That’s how many gun owners accepted an invitation from the Denver Police Department to surrender bump stocks, Denverite reported. The device increases the rate of fire for semi-automatic weapons to nearly that of fully-automatic firearms.

The Denver City Council voted to ban bump stocks in late January, a move the Associated Press called “largely symbolic.” Previously, Denver banned the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified with bump stocks. The city council also voted that, “in most cases,” it is illegal for residents to own magazines “that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.”

Still, the police department sent a politely-worded “suggestion” to gun owners in February.

“If Denver residents are in possession of a bump stock, and would like to turn-in their bump stock to the Denver Police Department, they can do so at any Denver Police Station,” the notice reportedly read.- READ MORE

