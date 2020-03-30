How Many Patients Died While Cuomo Lied? NY Gov. Hoarded Ventilators While Patients Had to Share or Had None

This will be a great test for U.S. Attorney General William Barr who, flanked by President Trump, warned all comers last week that anyone caught hoarding critical medical supplies would be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Literally days later, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busted hoarding thousands of ventilators from sick patients while he jockeyed with the federal government to buy and send New York more ventilators because he said the state was experiencing a supposed dire shortage. It turns out, that was a lie and Cuomo was just being a cheap bureaucrat, gambling with the lives of sick patients while trying to haord even more ventilators, this time for free.

Cuomo was sitting on a stockpile of ventilators while some patients in New York City hospitals were actually sharing ventilators — a dangerous yet necessary life-saving endeavor. How many ventilators has Cuomo and friends been hoarding? It is hard to say how many thousands, but that would be a job for a functioning Justice Department to ascertain.

If we had a functioning Justice Department. Will Barr back up his big mouth or allow Cuomo to skate free and clear? Moreover, how much will Cuomo’s illicit actions cost taxpayers when the lawsuits start piling up? And how many patients died while Cuomo lied? — Thomas Paine

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --