How Many Illegal Immigrants Have Committed Violent Felonies? That’s One Statistic Our Government Doesn’t Track.

Nobody knows because few, if any, state governments track the immigration or citizenship status of inmates in state and local detention facilities.

Which means that an unknown number of illegal immigrants are committing an unknown number of crimes on American soil.

And thus voters, lawmakers, and law enforcement agencies like the FBI and ICE, have no actual idea how many crimes are committed by people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.

The dearth of data is particularly notable given that the issue of illegal immigration has been center stage since the rise of Donald Trump. He infamously said in his June 2015 kickoff speech that Mexico is not “sending their best” to the United States. – READ MORE

