How Did Irma Get So Strong? Hint: Not Global Warming

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida on Sunday morning after making its way across the Atlantic as one of the most powerful storms on record.

Irma’s sheer size and power had many asking, “what allowed it to get so strong?”

“The dynamical set up in the atmosphere was extremely favorable for Irma to develop into a major hurricane and maintain very high intensity,” climatologist Judith Curry told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Irma formed off the African coast in late August and quickly became a hurricane strength event in sea surface temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Within hours, Irma became a Category 3 storm. – READ MORE

  • Areminder

    Hey? They’ve got all those degrees, need to convince someone they’ve learned something worth paying for.
    Me, I’d not worry so much about how it happened as be thankful for the ability to survive if I was in it’s path.