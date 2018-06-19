How can FBI Director Wray clean out the swamp if he doesn’t even see the corruption?

FBI Director Wray has said nothing to reassure Americans that he understands the serious corruption highlighted in the IG report. The FBI’s cover-ups and stonewalling on Wray’s watch add to his credibility problems.

Both in is his press conference after the IG report was released, and in his testimony Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Director Wray demonstrated he was more concerned about protecting the reputation of the institution of the FBI than about the astonishing corruption of top FBI officials detailed in the IG report.

Director Wray’s tepid response to this corruption crisis is to order Starbucks-style “bias” training for all the FBI agents Wray has told us are not biased.

If Wray truly wanted to clean house, he’d order full transparency. Instead, his FBI has stonewalled and obstructed multiple investigations into the very scandals highlighted by the IG. Wray’s FBI is stonewalling on Clinton email investigatory materials, Strzok-Page texts, Comey records, McCabe records, FISA court abuse records, Spygate records. The obstruction of Congressional oversight and Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuits shows that rather than open up the agency to oversight and reform, he has doubled down on arrogant and often illegal secrecy.- READ MORE

