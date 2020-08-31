How Attorney General William Barr Sold Out General Mike Flynn

Attorney General William Barr has proven himself as one of the most formidable seasoned legal and political operators in D.C. history.

Such prowess likely includes his publicly applauded move to drop the DOJ’s case against Gen. Mike Flynn — while all-the-while knowing the case against the embattled General would remain active and keep dragging Flynn through the court.

This little-understood or revealed insider’s game was detailed on the Thomas Paine Podcast. While Conservatives — purposely mislead by clueless pundits and so-called legal experts — applaud Barr for seemingly trying to help Flynn, is that what is really happening here? The answer is clear. Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --