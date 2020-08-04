Houston, TX Mayor: $250 Fine for Not Wearing Masks

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) announced Monday that police will issue $250 fines to individuals without a face covering after they receive their first warning.

“Lives are at stake so I’m taking this step to drive these numbers down,” Turner said of the move.

The development comes as Houston registered its fifth consecutive day of 1,000-plus additional coronavirus cases amid sinking hospitalizations and a drop positivity rate to 17.6 percent. Houston has 50,000 virus cases and 472 fatalities.

In July, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez ordered police to issue citations to non-mask wearers: a $100 for a first and second offense, then an arrest or notice to appear for a third offense. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --