Houston Police Chief Says He’s ‘Watching’ Dana Loesch. She Torches Him.

This week, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch smoked left-wing Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo after he made a creepy and harassing remark toward her, suggesting that he and his police department are “watching” her.

Lastly, I will not respond any further to you on any platform outside of a legal process. Be on notice that we will be watching and will do our talking in a court of Law if the need arises. Good day. https://t.co/xGKhMfaDqq — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 23, 2018

Acevedo was ill-prepared for what came next, as Loesch called out his insinuation that he might be having her surveilled. Loesch responded with the following series of tweets:

I forgot to ask this last night @ArtAcevedo : when you told me that “we will be watching” (as a result of you disliking my remarks on your reported-on support of sanctuary city policies), are you using the resources of the Houston PD to watch me? AM I under surveillance? https://t.co/VG5U2M5rdu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 23, 2018

Hi @houstonpolice , appreciate you. Your chief said he was “watching me” after my criticism of his reported-on sanctuary city support. I’m just curious what your SOP is on monitoring speech and whether these thoughts are shared. Thank you for your time. https://t.co/CIClq8Ve6b — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 23, 2018

Reached out to @houstonpolice re the thread below where @ArtAcevedo says “we will be watching” after I criticized his stance on sanctuary cities. I want confirmation if taxpayer dollars are being used to surveil citizens who criticize political appointees’ public remarks. https://t.co/15kzl9eNp8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 24, 2018

As it relates to Acevedo’s promise to “watch me,” I’m particularly curious how his behavior squares with Texas Penal Code 39.03. https://t.co/kMMXv8WDYp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 24, 2018

It all started when Acevedo wrote a controversial Facebook post with strong Democratic overtones that said that he was “not interested” in the public’s views on gun rights because, as he suggested, guns are “the problem.” – READ MORE

