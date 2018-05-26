True Pundit

Houston Police Chief Says He’s ‘Watching’ Dana Loesch. She Torches Him.

This week, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch smoked left-wing Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo after he made a creepy and harassing remark toward her, suggesting that he and his police department are “watching” her.

Acevedo was ill-prepared for what came next, as Loesch called out his insinuation that he might be having her surveilled. Loesch responded with the following series of tweets:

It all started when Acevedo wrote a controversial Facebook post with strong Democratic overtones that said that he was “not interested” in the public’s views on gun rights because, as he suggested, guns are “the problem.” – READ MORE

