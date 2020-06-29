Houston Hospital Boss Shatters Media’s COVID Fearmongering: “Only About 3 Or 4 More People In ICU”

Headlines like “Houston facing ‘apocalyptic’ July 4” sparked fear and panic across most of America’s media over the weekend as talk of max’d out ICUs and soaring case-numbers dominated every pixel (with very few able to see any link to this resurgence in cases and the riots and protests that began to take place a few weeks ago).

As per usual in this highly politicized world, another leading voice has emerged to clarify that this heightened state of alarm was all for naught, since Houston actually has the situation in its hospitals well in hand.

Houston Methodist CEO Dr. Marc Boom told CNBC on Monday that the demographics of the outbreak have “flipped” and that the mostly-younger people arriving in the state’s hospitals often don’t require ICU beds, even though many do get very sick.

“Even though we have about 200 more patients in house, about double, we only have about three or four more people in the ICU , so that’s encouraging.”

Additionally, as CNBC reports, Boom says Houston Methodist has the necessary capacity to handle the Covid-19 outbreak, echoing similar comments on CNBC Friday from Dr. David Callender, CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. – READ MORE

