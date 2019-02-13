Houston Couple Enter Abandoned House To Get High, Nearly Become Tiger Prey

A stoner couple entered an abandoned house in Houston to get high, but nearly became prey when they stumbled across a live tiger.

The couple discovered a tiger that had been left in a shoddily secured cage inside of a disused house in Southeast Houston and reported it to the police. Luckily for both the couple and authorities, the tiger was well-fed.

BARC Animal Shelter and Houston Police Department’s Major Offender Animal Cruelty Unit tranquilized and rescued the tiger after obtaining a warrant from Houston police, and nicknamed the animal “Tyson” in reference to the movie “The Hangover.”

While the unexpected human-tiger encounter ended happily, authorities said it could have been much bloodier given the crude nature of the tiger’s enclosure.

“He’s in a rinky-dink cage that could easily bust open,” an officer said, according to KHOU 11. “It was secured with a nylon strap and a screwdriver for the top of the cage. He could have gone on a rampage in the city… anything could have happened!”

Happy update: An animal sanctuary in Texas has agreed to take Tyson the tiger! Tyson will be transported tomorrow morning. Location is undisclosed while the investigation continues. 🐅 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/VqhA5T5w1v — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 12, 2019