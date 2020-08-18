Housing Starts Jump 22.6% Higher, Much Better Than Expected

Homebuilding was far more energetic in July than expected.

U.S. homebuilders began construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million in July, up 22.6 from June, Census Bureau data showed Tuesday. Compared with a year ago, home building activity was 23.4 percent higher than a year ago.

Economists had forecast homes to be built at 1.24 million rate, a 4.6 percent move above the initially reported June level. The July jump was so powerful that it exceeded the high end of forecasts by economists surveyed by Econoday. – READ MORE

