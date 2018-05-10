Housing Developer Warns: Tenants with Firearms Will Be Evicted

A Housing Developer With Multiple Properties In New Jersey Is Warning That Tenants Who Possess, Store, Or Carry Firearms On Their Developments Will Face A “notice To Vacate.”

The developer, RPM Development Group, issued a notice of the policy to all residents and that notice was acquired and published by the New Jersey Second Amendment Society.

Breitbart News spoke with RPM General Counsel David Steinberg, who confirmed that the policy says, “No one will be permitted to store, or carry a gun or rifle, or any other type of firearm of any kind in the building, or on the grounds.” – READ MORE

