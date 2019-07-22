House Ways and Means Chair Faces Primary Race From Liberal Dems Because He Couldn’t Get Trump’s Taxes

House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) will face a liberal primary challenger in his reelection bid, in part because he failed to get President Donald Trump‘s tax returns.

Neal was tasked with the job of getting President Trump’s tax returns — a move he reportedly didn’t support. Despite his opposition, Neal called on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to turn over the president’s personal taxes, along with those of some of his businesses. The IRS denied the request on the grounds that Neal asked for the tax returns to vet the auditing process of the IRS, not to release them publicly.

The Department of Justice ruled that the IRS did not need to comply with Neal’s request because the public release of an individual’s taxes is not a “legitimate legislative purpose.”

Democrats reportedly claimed that Neil “had to be dragged kicking and screaming to request Trump’s tax returns.”

That rubbed many liberal Democrats the wrong way. Now, one liberal Democrat is hoping to take Neil’s seat. – READ MORE