House votes to set aside resolution censuring Adam Schiff

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling.

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this year, voted to table the resolution.

Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck, a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Fox News that although he voted against tabling the resolution, he would also oppose a straight, up-or-down vote on censure — and said the matter should have been referred to the Ethics Committee.

Buck added that the best outcome would be for Schiff to apologize, and the next-best outcome would be for a referral to the Ethics Committee. Buck said other Republicans agree that Schiff’s conduct did not meet the standard for censure. – READ MORE