House votes to permanently extend individual tax cuts

The House on Friday voted to permanently extend the individual rate cuts in the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut law as part of Republicans’ “Tax reform 2.0” effort, saying the cuts are needed to keep the economy humming in the future.

“By making the new code permanent for our families and small businesses, the [bill] will keep America’s economy booming and middle-class families growing again,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, the House’s top tax-writer.

The vote was 220-191, mostly along party lines, with only a few Democrats backing the bill and about 10 Republicans voting against it.

House Republicans are trying to highlight tax cuts and the booming economy as they prepare to head home to campaign, saying Democrats will seek to roll back the new rates right away if they re-take control of the House and/or the Senate. – READ MORE

The Department Of Homeland Security Has Released Its Draft Regulation To Bar The Legal Immigration Of People Who Are Likely To Rely On Taxpayer-funded Aid Programs, Including Medical Care, Pensions, And Anti-poverty Aid.

The regulation is based on long-standing law, and could begin operating early next year.

Overall, the regulation is expected to sharply cut the taxpayers’ cost of supporting the roughly 1.1 million legal migrants who are given green cards each year. Over time, it may also reduce the inflow of unskilled labor, helping nudge up wages for unskilled Americans and prior immigrants.

The regulation uses existing law, so migration advocates may not be able to stop it via lawsuits unless President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election. However, business groups likely will lobby Congress to override the regulation.

The rule likely will trim the fast-growing inflow of elderly migrants, such as the retired parents of recent immigrants. It could also block the arrival of many ailing or poor chain-migrants, such as the siblings of unskilled immigrants, but it is not likely to reduce the overall chain-migration inflow because the chain-migration waiting-line of 4 million people includes many people who are not poor, ill or unskilled. – READ MORE