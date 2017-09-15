House votes to deport illegal immigrant gang members over Democratic objections

The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday aimed at keeping illegal immigrants out of the U.S. if they are members of criminal gangs.

The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act passed in a 233-175 vote, and was backed largely by GOP lawmakers, and opposed by most Democrats. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Barbara Comstock. R-Va.

The bill would require illegal immigrants in gangs to be detained and deported, and ensures that gang members are not able to receive immigration benefits, including asylum, special immigrant juvenile status or temporary protected status. – READ MORE