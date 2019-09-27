House to Take Two-Week ‘Recess’ Vacation After Beginning ‘Impeachment Inquiry’

The House of Representatives is set to take a two-week “recess” vacation after announcing its so-called “impeachment inquiry” against President Donald Trump in response to him having a routine conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Congress is about to leave for a two-week recess,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Thursday. The representative added that he believes Congress “should not do that” and should remain in Washington, DC, “to do the work to hold this president accountable.”

“The stakes are so high,” said Khanna. “We have just announced an impeachment inquiry against the president.”

Congress must not leave for recess tomorrow. If we are committed to holding Trump accountable and passing something on gun violence, we have to keep working here in DC. The stakes are too high. pic.twitter.com/UGkR7p2oQJ — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) September 26, 2019

“We still have not passed a single law about gun violence since the mass shootings,” added Khanna, noting another reason why he suggests that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cancel vacations for congressmembers during this time. “I believe Congress has to stay in session until we hold this president accountable and until we pass something on gun violence.” – READ MORE