House Reveals Sexual Harassment Settlement Figures, but Senate Remains Mum on Taxpayer-Funded Payouts

The Committee on House Administration recently released data from the Office of Compliance (OOC) showing it paid $342,225.85 in taxpayer funds on settlements for sexual harassment and discrimination charges leveled against House members between fiscal year 2008 and fiscal year 2012.

The release came after pressure from the media and the public demanding that the OOC owed taxpayers an explanation about the settlements, including money paid out for sexual harassment claims.

But now the congressional office that handles sexual harassment complaints in the Senate, along with a top Republican senator, is refusing to release information about taxpayer dollars spent to settle claims, according to Politico.

“It’s not classified, like national security stuff,” Kaine said. “I think I’m as entitled to it as anybody.”

Kaine said overhauling the way sexual harassment is handled “depends on members having some awareness of the scope of the problem. So anybody who doesn’t want the information to get out, in my view, is being in the way of trying to fix the problem.” – READ MORE

