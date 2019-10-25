House Republicans Request Adam Schiff Bring Whistleblower Forward For Questioning

Republican members on the House Intelligence Committee have written a letter to Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) requesting he bring forward the whistleblower whose August 12 complaint prompted an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In the letter, sent Wednesday to Schiff and obtained by The Daily Wire, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Devin Nunes (R-CA), and Michael McCaul (R-TX) asked why Schiff changed his mind on calling the whistleblower to testify.

“We are surprised by your announcement that the Committees will not receive testimony from the anonymous intelligence community employee whose complaint initiated the so-called impeachment inquiry,” the congressmen wrote. “You had earlier committed that the employee would provide ‘unfiltered’ testimony ‘very soon,’ only to reverse course following revelations that the employee had a bias against President Donald Trump and that you had received a secret, early account of the allegations.”

"As the so-called impeachment inquiry gathers information that contradicts the employee's allegations, we ask that you arrange for the Committees to receive public testimony from the employee and all individuals he or she relied upon in formulating the complaint," the congressmen added.