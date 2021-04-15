House Republicans display Kamala Harris milk carton at news conference: ‘Missing at the border’

House Republicans slammed Vice President Kamala Harris‘ failure to visit the southern border since being tapped to play a key role in the migrant crisis, putting her face on a milk carton to demonstrate that she has been missing.

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., stressed the need for Harris to go to the border to observe for herself the consequences of the Biden administration’s policies, such as the overcrowding of unaccompanied migrant children in federal facilities.

“If she’s the vice president of the United States and the president put her in charge of this, Vice President Harris needs to go down to the border and see this for herself,” Scalise said during a Wednesday news conference. “Because maybe she would then encourage President Biden to reverse his policies that have failed.” – READ MORE

