House Republicans demand hearing after State Dept. cites ‘multiple security incidents’ under Clinton leadership

House Oversight Committee Republicans on Tuesday formally called for an immediate hearing on security breaches at the State Department during Hillary Clinton’s leadership, after the department said Monday it had uncovered “multiple security incidents” involving more than a dozen employees.

In a letter to Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking committee Republicans Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Jody Hice said State Department officials conducting the ongoing security review into the matter should testify.

“We request a hearing to examine widespread security protocol breaches at the State Department concerning former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s private email server,” the Republicans wrote. “The unorthodox and unsecure arrangement she maintained exposed classified, national security and diplomatic-sensitive information to a myriad of risks and related issues.

"The wide-ranging fallout from these mishandling instances should not be minimized and obscured," they added.