House Republicans Call for Records to Find Out What Obama Knew About Russian Meddling in 2016

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) want more information about what the Obama administration knew regarding Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The coverage of Russian meddling in the 2016 election has been steady since President Donald Trump took office, with much of the focus being on alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, which prompted an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

However, there is not much public information about the response from former President Barack Obama while this alleged collusion was supposedly happening. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a report showing that Russians had interfered with the 2016 election and even notified states following the 2016 election that they had been targeted by Russians.

Now, the Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee want to know what the Obama administration knew and when it knew it.

In a letter to current DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Jordan and Meadows pointed to a few meetings held between Congress and several members of the Obama administration. During the meeting, the Obama administration “assured members that it was adequately addressing any attempted interference in the election.”

Obama's team also was asked to brief members of the campaign staffs for both Trump and Hillary Clinton about the situation.