House Republicans Call for Investigation Into Dem Senators Who Tried to Get Ukraine to Give Info on Trump

Several House Republicans are calling for an investigation into the three Democratic Senators who attempted to get dirt on President Donald Trump from Ukraine in 2018.

As IJR previously reported, Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) all signed a letter asking Ukrainian General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko to cooperate and send any information that could be beneficial to Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In essence, they asked a foreign leader to cooperate in an investigation that could harm their political rival, President Trump.

President Trump, meanwhile, is facing an impeachment inquiry from Speaker Nancy Pelosi for requesting that Ukrainian leaders look into the corruption allegations against 2020 contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Given that so many Democrats see that as an impeachable offense, 14 House Republicans signed a letter demanding an investigation into the requests made by Leahy, Durbin, and Mendez.