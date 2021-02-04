House Republicans Begin Effort To Remove Democrat Ilhan Omar From Committees

Several House Republicans are moving to remove far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her committee assignments this week after Democrats announced recently that they are pushing to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a conspiracy theorist, from her committee assignments.

“The House is set to consider a measure this week that calls for Taylor Greene, a controversial first-term lawmaker known for his support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, from her assignment on the Education and Labor Committee,” Fox News reported. “A proposed GOP-backed amendment to that measure calls for Omar, frequently identified as a member of the ‘Squad’ of progressive Democrats, to be removed from her committee assignments.”

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said that those sponsoring the legislation included Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

D) Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) sponsor the the resolution. GOPers have argued Omar has made anti-Semitic statements during her first two years in Congress. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2021

Omar has an extensive history in trafficking in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and tropes, including her claim that “Israel has hypnotized the world.”

Then-New York Times Columnist Bari Weiss noted that Omar’s anti-Semitic remark was similar to what was promoted in Nazi Germany.- READ MORE

