House passes measure demanding Justice Dept turn over documents on FBI

The House on Thursday passed a resolution demanding the Department of Justice (DOJ) hand over sensitive documents, in the process delivering a final warning shot to senior officials before conservatives move ahead with more aggressive action against the department.

The messaging measure calls on the DOJ to turn over all of the documents House Republicans have requested related to the FBI’s handling of investigations during the 2016 presidential election.

The vote puts the entire conference on the record in the escalating feud between the DOJ and House Republicans, who have been fighting for months for access to a trove of highly-sensitive documents.

While the resolution is not enforceable, Republicans say they wanted to send a clear message to the DOJ and are vowing to impeach or hold senior officials in contempt of Congress if they don’t comply with their document request.

The vote comes the same day that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee, where Republicans are expected to grill the senior officials. – READ MORE

